This Isn't What You Want After Entering Port-a-Potty

(Newser) – He was lucky in that the falling tree barely missed him. He was unlucky in that the massive trunk and limbs left him trapped in arguably the worst place: a port-a-potty. Barlow Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Robinson didn't know quite what he was getting into when he was called to an entrapment at Little Round Top at Gettysburg National Military Park in south-central Pennsylvania around 4pm Friday. High winds had downed trees across the region and "it was hard to communicate with dispatch" about the precise details, he tells the York Daily Record. When he arrived, he saw that a tree had fallen on a vehicle, but there was no one inside. Per the AP, park rangers then pointed him to a portable toilet nearby.

story continues below

The man inside "was very lucky" as the large tree "just missed striking him," Robinson said. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after authorities finally got him out of the port-a-potty, a task that required cutting the tree with a chainsaw, then using a reciprocating saw to open up the port-a-potty itself. Robinson later shared photos from the scene, one of which appeared to show a belted pair of pants among the debris. "He was caught with his pants down, literally," one Facebook user wrote. There was no word on how long the man had to endure the confined space. "This is definitely something I have never seen before," Robinson, a 30-year veteran, says of the incident. (Read more Gettysburg stories.)