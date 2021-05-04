Meghan Markle Is Soon to Be a Published Author

(Newser) – Meghan Markle can add a new job title to her resume: that of children's author. The Duchess of Sussex will release her first children's book, The Bench, on June 8, reports the Independent. The illustrated story about a "special bond between father and son” told from the view of a mother, was inspired by the Duke of Sussex and the couple's son, Archie. In a statement, Markle says the story sprang from a poem she wrote to Prince Harry on Father's Day 2019, shortly after Archie was born. California-based artist Christian Robinson, who’s worked with Pixar Animation Studios and the Sesame Street Workshop, provided the watercolor illustrations—one of which shows a man in an army uniform embracing a young boy while a crying woman watches. Harry served 10 years in the British army, which included two tours of Afghanistan, per People.

Random House Children's Books says the story "touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family." There's apparently more to it than just Harry and Archie’s relationship. The publisher says it "gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons." Markle similarly notes the book shows "fathers and sons from all walks of life" for "an inclusive lens." She says she hopes the story "resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine." The duchess, who signed a voiceover deal with Disney that saw her narrate the 2020 film Elephant, also narrates the audiobook version. (She and Harry are expecting a baby girl this summer.)