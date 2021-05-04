(Newser) – Those familiar with the books of Michael Lewis (Moneyball, The Big Short, The Blind Side, etc.) know that he loves finding a hero "who gives a defiant middle finger to the conventional wisdom," writes Jennifer Szalai in the New York Times. His latest book, The Premonition, follows that pattern on the most timely of subjects—the pandemic. More specifically, he takes a critical look at the US response to the outbreak, or lack thereof, in the early days. Coverage:

His heroes: Lewis writes of a small group of public health officials who recognized the pandemic's threat early and fought against bureaucratic inertia on the local, state, and federal levels. The main one in the book is Dr. Charity Dean, formerly the assistant director of the California Department of Public Health. "No one should have to be as brave as Charity Dean was as a local public health officer," Lewis tells NPR. "To do her job, she had to be brave in a way that brought tears to my eyes."

