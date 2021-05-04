(Newser) – Sometimes it takes a war to change the border between two nations. And sometimes, it requires only a ticked-off farmer. The BBC reports that a farmer in Belgium moved a stone marker in his field a little more than 7 feet, apparently because it was in the path of his tractor. This particular marker, however, designated the border between Belgium and France. Another person who just happened to be a history buff noticed the shift while on a walk and alerted authorities. "He made Belgium bigger and France smaller," says the amused mayor of the Belgian village of Erquelinnes. "It's not a good idea." Authorities are reaching out to the farmer, who won't face any repercussions provided he moves the marker back. (Read more strange stuff stories.)