Police say a man returned to his rural Colorado home last week to find a mummified woman, who "appeared to be set up in some type of shrine." The face, with missing eyes, was caked in glittery makeup, and the body was wrapped in a sleeping bag and Christmas lights, reports the Washington Post. The shrine was allegedly erected by members of Love Has Won, a religious group some call a cult, who'd considered the woman as their leader until her death at least four weeks ago, the Saguache County Sheriff's Office said in an affidavit. Amy Carlson, who appeared on Dr. Phil last year, claimed she was "Mother God," a 19-billion-year-old being reincarnated as Cleopatra, Jesus Christ, and Joan of Arc. She also claimed Donald Trump as her father. It's unclear how the 45-year-old died. Some time after, followers are believed to have moved her body to Crestone, Colo., from California.

Group member Miguel Lamboy permitted five members to stay at his home, per the Post. He told police he returned the next day, April 28, to find Carlson's body, and that members initially wouldn't let him leave. Seven members—including 45-year-old Jason Castillo, who was known as "Father God"—are jailed on charges of abuse of a corpse and two counts of child abuse, as Lamboy's 2-year-old son and the 13-year-old daughter of another member were found at the home. "I've never seen a group of people be so nonchalant about a dead person in their back room," Cpl. Steve Hansen tells KUSA. Love Has Won, the subject of a Vice documentary, is known for posting daily videos. In one, a member said Carlson "did not pass away" but "ascended," per the Denver Post. The outlet reports a member previously said Carlson was suffering from cancer. An autopsy is planned. (Read more mummification stories.)