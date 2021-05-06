Investigator on Josh Duggar's Alleged Videos: 'Worst of the Worst'

(Newser) – Josh Duggar is out of jail. The former reality star was released on bail Wednesday as he awaits trial, set to begin July 6, on child pornography charges, Fox News reports. Arkansas Judge Christy Comstock imposed quite a few restrictions on the 33-year-old, including the requirement that he not have contact with any children other than his own, and that he only see his own children if his wife Anna is present. As such, he will live in a self-contained space on the property of family friends, a pastor and his wife who know the Duggars through church and have agreed to serve as Duggar's third-party custodians, Yahoo News reports. Duggar's travel is also restricted and he had to surrender his passport; he'll be monitored by GPS. Other than traveling to work, church, medical appointments, and court obligations, he must stay at the custodians' home unless his probation officer pre-approves other locations.

"I recommend that you govern your actions by thinking about where you might go and who you might encounter," the judge told Duggar, referencing the requirement that he not be in contact with any children. "You ought not to go to birthday parties, family dinners, church activities, these things that might risk violating this condition." Duggar is also not allowed to possess erotica, controlled substances, firearms, or any item that can access the internet, nor can he obtain the custodians' internet passwords. "We want to help the family and we are here to help Josh and Anna in whatever that may be," the custodians, who were asked by Josh's father Jim Bob Duggar to step in, told the court. During the hearing, graphic details of the alleged child porn were also revealed, with a special agent saying one series of videos was "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine." Agents also explained how Duggar allegedly used a Linux partition to get around "Covenant Eyes," the computer program that was supposed to alert Anna if Josh accessed porn. (Read more Josh Duggar stories.)