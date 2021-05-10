(Newser) – Derrick Jackson recently got out of prison after serving a lengthy sentence for murder and a weapons charge, but his freedom may be short-lived: The Detroit 45-year-old is now being accused of trying to commission a hit on his ex-girlfriend, not realizing that the supposed hit man was actually an undercover agent. Per a Friday court filing cited by the Detroit Free Press, the special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives met up last week with Jackson (nicknamed "Chop") after word got around that the convicted felon was looking to have his ex killed. According to recordings mentioned in a criminal complaint, Jackson, who'd just been released from prison in February after two decades behind bars, claimed his ex stole drugs and $20,000 from him, and when he first met with the agent on Tuesday, he had a plan in place on how to deal with her.

"I'm a good dude, but I can't move like I want to 'cause this s--- on my leg," he complained to the agent about his GPS tether, per the agent's affidavit. Jackson then allegedly agreed to pay the agent $11,000 to take out his ex—$5,000 beforehand, then $6,000 more after. "You want her gone?" the agent asked, per the affidavit, to which Jackson replied he wanted her "gone gone, ASAP," with quick "head shots." The agent says Jackson gave him his ex's address in Toledo, Ohio, which the agent drove to the next day, calling Jackson from there to confirm the address. On Thursday, Jackson allegedly met with the agent again, giving him $1,600 as a down payment. Jackson, who was arrested and charged with using interstate commerce to carry out a murder for hire, will be held until a May 21 hearing. He faces up to 10 years in prison, though he could also just be hit with a fine, as no one was hurt.