New Video Shows Deputies 'Ambushed' Andrew Brown Jr., Lawyers Say

(Newser) – Authorities have claimed Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man shot dead by police last month in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was driving his car into sheriff's deputies when they shot. But lawyers for Brown's family say body camera and dashboard footage that they saw for the first time Tuesday proves that's not the case, NBC News reports. They referred to the shooting as an "ambush" and "a massacre by firing squad," and alleged that deputies shot at Brown's car, which is why he moved it away from them before he was ultimately killed. They say he was apparently on his cellphone in the car when deputies surprised him to serve an arrest warrant, and that it was clear he was not a threat. No weapons were found on him after his death, and authorities say his hands were clearly visible to police as they approached.

Brown's family was initially shown just 20 seconds of video, which they said was enough to see Brown was "executed" by police. As NPR reports, it took weeks of legal back-and-forth before they were allowed to see a longer version of what happened. They were shown 20 minutes of footage Tuesday; there is a total of about two hours available, but a family lawyer says he believes they've now seen the full story. "What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing," he says. Of the 10 deputies who converged on Brown, three have resigned (reportedly unrelated to this incident), four were put on leave but have since been returned to active duty, and the three who fired shots remain on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. Per WAVY, the attorneys for Brown's family said they "want arrest, conviction and a long prison sentence." (Read more Andrew Brown stories.)