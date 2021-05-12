Suspect in Shooting of 3 Times Square Bystanders Captured in Florida

(Newser) – A New York City man suspected of shooting three people in Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, has been captured in Florida. Authorities say Farrakhan Muhammed, who was identified as a suspect Tuesday, was arrested near Jacksonville Wednesday by US Marshals and members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, ABC7 reports. The 31-year-old, who has an extensive arrest record, was known for selling bootleg CDs in Times Square. Sources tell CBS New York that he hit the three bystanders after opening fire on his own brother Saturday during a turf war over space where they had been illegally selling goods.

Law enforcement officials tell NBC that surveillance footage captured Muhammed going to a hotel, changing his clothes, and leaving with his girlfriend after the shooting. They were spotted in North Carolina Tuesday. Officials say the girlfriend is being questioned to determine whether she knew Muhammed was a fugitive. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that all three victims are out of the hospital and "it looks like they will make a stronger recovery." Brooklyn resident Skye Martinez, 4, was shot in the leg. She had been shopping for toys with her family. A 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island was also shot in the leg and a 43-year-old New Jersey woman was shot in the foot. (Read more Times Square stories.)