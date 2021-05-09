4-Year-Old Girl Shot in Times Square

(Newser) – A shooting in New York City's Times Square left three innocent bystanders wounded, including a 4-year-old girl. Per CNN, shots were heard before 5pm in the tourist hotspot, where witnesses told cops the incident began with a dispute between multiple men, at least one of whom pulled out a gun and opened fire. WABC reports the men then ran off, but NYPD released surveillance footage of one man suspected to have been involved. No firearms were found, but police said three bullet casings were uncovered at the scene.

Authorities said the girl, from Brooklyn, was visiting Times Square with her family when she took a bullet to the leg. Video taken by a witness at the scene showed a police officer running with the little girl in her arms. She was taken to a Manhattan hospital where she was expected to undergo surgery. Another victim, a 23-year-old woman visiting from Rhode Island, was also shot in the leg. The third victim, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, was shot in the foot. All three victim were expected to survive. (Read more shooting stories.)