Cops: Gas Thief Drilled Holes in U-Haul Trucks

(Newser) – Police in Griffin, Ga., are looking for a gas thief—and they're pretty sure they're not dealing with the finest criminal mind of a generation. Police say the suspect drilled holes in the tanks of parked U-Haul trucks and stole around 5 gallons of gas, spilling another 35 to 45 gallons in the process, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Firefighters cleaned up the spill. "While we understand that there is a shortage on gas, we also want to remind everyone to exercise safety, patience, and common sense," police said, per 11 Alive.

Police shared a photo of the suspect's vehicle in a Facebook post, "So while you're creating a hazardous material spill, for 5 gallons of gasoline and cause firefighters to have to work in the rain, we appreciate you parking your truck behind the KFC where we can obtain a photo of your get away vehicle," they wrote. "Also, the shots of you walking around the U-Haul trucks are helpful." In an update Thursday morning, police said the Colonial Pipeline is operational again, "so we should see fuel flowing to our area again soon and hopefully not flowing from a U Haul gas tank!"