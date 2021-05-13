Friends Reunion Guest Stars Include ... Malala?

(Newser) – Fans of Friends now have a date to mark on their calendar: May 27. That's when Friends: The Reunion will debut on HBO Max, reports Mashable. The network released a "teaser trailer" for the reunion show, which you can see here. (It doesn't reveal much beyond the backs of the stars as they walk together.) HBO Max also revealed a rather eclectic list of guest stars, including none other than Malala Yousafzai. No word on what her cameo will entail. The other guests: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Reese Witherspoon.

The usual gang will be there, too: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, and Variety notes that they each reportedly received $2.5 million for the special. Despite those staggering paydays, the trailer "seems to possess the low-budget charm of the middle-school PowerPoint slideshows you were forced to create for art class," writes Devon Ivie at Vulture. (Aniston was a late adopter of Instagram, but she made quite an entry.)