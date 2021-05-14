Event to Mark 100 Years Since Race Massacre

(Newser) – An event this month, "Remember & Rise," will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Singer John Legend will headline the nationally televised ceremony, speaking and performing, officials announced Friday, KJRH reports. The event, to be held May 31 at ONEOK Field, will include speeches from national figures as well as musical performances from other artists. In-person attendance will be capped at 6,000, and masks and temperature screening will be required, per the AP.

The Memorial Day program is being organized by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which was set up to educate people about a white mob's attack that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. "Remember & Rise is a once-in-a-lifetime event," the commission's chairman said, "and John Legend’s participation ensures a global audience learns the history of what occurred here 100 years ago, on the streets of the most affluent African American community of the early Twentieth Century." A candelight vigil will be held that night, as well. (Read more Tulsa stories.)