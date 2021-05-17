(Newser) – Parler is set to make a reappearance in Apple's App Store on Monday, after the latter company reviewed changes that the social media platform made to address concerns of lax moderation. The news comes on the heels of reports last month that Apple had cleared the way for this reemergence, though the Hill notes it's not clear what exact changes were made, or how they guarantee Parler isn't violating the store's policies. "The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple's concerns without compromising our core mission," interim Parler CEO Mark Meckler said in a statement, which added the development came after "months of productive dialogue" with Apple, per the Verge.

Parler, a conservative-leaning platform that's labeled itself a free-speech alternative to Facebook and Twitter, was bounced from the App Store and from Google Play in January, as well as dropped from Amazon's web hosting service, amid accusations that posts on the platform contained hateful content, with some serving as possible incitement to violence. Meckler says in his statement that any content on Parler that doesn't pass muster to make it onto Apple's iOS app, but that's still permitted on Parler itself, can be accessed through its web-based or Android apps. The Washington Post reports that those viewing hateful content on those latter apps will see a "hate" warning before clicking through. iPhone users won't see those posts at all, with Parler's chief policy officer, Amy Peikoff, deeming the iOS version "Parler Lite or Parler PG." Parler remains banned in Google Play. (Read more Parler stories.)