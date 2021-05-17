FBI: Aryan Brotherhood Member Left Car, 3 Bodies at Hospital

(Newser) – Police in New Mexico are still trying to piece together the details of a triple slaying in Albuquerque, but they're pretty sure there was a gang connection: Three men found shot to death in a vehicle and the man who left the car in a hospital's parking lot have all been identified as Aryan Brotherhood members, the Washington Post reports. Richard Shuyler Kuykendall, 41, faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court papers, FBI investigators don't think he killed all three men, but he may have been responsible for the death of one of them, reports NBC. He was identified as a member of the neo-Nazi prison gang through tattoos including an iron cross and a shamrock.

A criminal complaint filed Friday states that in the Thursday incident, security video shows a car pull up behind Kuykendall, who is shot at as he tries to get in the back seat, the Albuquerque Journal reports. The complaint says he can be seen ducking and moving around the car as shots are fired inside. He then briefly enters the vehicle before going to a dumpster, where police found a pistol. He then "got into the driver's seat, on top of the driver, and drove the vehicle to the Presbyterian Kaseman hospital," court papers state. Investigators say Kuykendall told a hospital security guard there were three men in the vehicle and then fled the scene. Court papers say Kuykendall has an " impressive criminal history," with 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts. (Read more New Mexico stories.)