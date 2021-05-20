 
It's Not Clear What Happened, but Mariska Hargitay Is Injured

'Law & Order: SVU' star posts picture on Instagram
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 20, 2021 1:21 AM CDT

(Newser) – The details are fuzzy, but somehow Mariska Hargitay ended up with a broken knee, fractured ankle, and torn ligament. The Law & Order: SVU star revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday along with a picture of herself with a knee brace on her right leg and a boot on her left ankle, People reports. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out" about the injuries, she captioned it, adding, "It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts." She didn't explain what happened. The New York Daily News reports that in a reply to a comment, she said "Can u believe it??? While I was working!" But she clarified in the caption that the injuries did not happen at work. They also did not require surgery. (Read more Mariska Hargitay stories.)

