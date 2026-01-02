Ex-KISS Rocker Has a Limited Single Out—for $225

Vinnie Vincent thinks his new song is worth a small stack of cash—and he's not shy about saying so. The 73-year-old guitarist who had a brief stint with KISS is selling his new single, "Ride the Serpent," as what he calls a "very limited collection piece." Only 500 physical copies are being produced, each with a signed, hand-numbered sleeve, reports People . The price: $225 for US buyers and $300 for international orders, according to his website. Vincent initially floated $300 across the board in a Facebook post announcing the release.

He also preemptively addressed the backlash. In comments on Facebook, Vincent said he's well aware of fans' "bitching" and "moaning" over the cost, but argued the steep price is meant to protect his work from piracy. He claimed his music is "so desired" that it would be "targeted and taken away from me immediately," adding that he'd be "waiting like a hawk" to crack down on bootlegs. He framed the situation as a "double-edged sword," saying he feels honored by the demand but unwilling to let the recording circulate freely.

Vincent said he shut off comments on his posts because of what he described as "whining ... 'I want it for free babies,'" dismissing some critics as "imbecile[s] who still unfortunately think that someone owes them something." Vincent's stint with the band was brief, notes Rolling Stone, lasting from 1982 to 1984. Vincent is also hawking a hefty merch package for $7,500, notes Stereogum, "if for some reason that $225 feels a bit too low for you."

The premium-pricing move comes as other KISS alumni cash in on exclusivity. Earlier this year, Gene Simmons drew attention for offering fans a $12,000 package to be his "personal assistant and band roadie" for a day on tour, telling the New York Post he wanted to satisfy curiosity about the behind-the-scenes life of a rock star.