Somebody's Holding a $516M Winner

The lucky ticket was sold in Pennsylvania
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2021 2:55 PM CDT

(Newser) – The winner of a $516 million jackpot won't have to share. Just one Mega Millions ticket holder hit with 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48, plus the Mega Ball 8. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, WBTW reports. It's the biggest jackpot won in the state since its Mega Millions participation began in 2010 and the ninth-largest amount in the game's 19-year history. Nationwide, per CNN, 53 tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday drawing, good for at least $10,000 each. The cash option for the big winner is $349.3 million. (Read more Mega Millions stories.)

