On Diverted Jet, a Sense of 'Panic' Among Passengers

(Newser) – Ryanair calls it "state-sponsored piracy," per CNBC. The US secretary of state calls it "shocking," and the president of the EU Commission says it amounts to a "hijacking," reports the AP. Those were some of the reactions percolating Monday to the diversion of a passenger jet from Lithuania to Belarus on the order of the latter country's authoritarian ruler. Once the plane was on the ground, Belarus authorities arrested an opposition journalist. Coverage:

The diversion: Irish airline Ryanair says its crew was informed of a bomb threat by Belarus air traffic controllers on Sunday and ordered to change course and land in the Belarus capital of Minsk, instead of proceeding to Lithuania as planned, reports CNN. A Belarus fighter jet escorted the Ryanair jet, which was carrying about 170 passengers, to the Minsk airport. Few international officials are buying the story about the bomb threat.

