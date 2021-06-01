Father of Miami Mass Shooting Victim Interrupts Press Conference

(Newser) – An "ongoing rivalry" between two groups may have been behind the mass shooting that left two dead and 21 injured early Sunday, and $130,000 in rewards are now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the as-yet-unidentified gunmen. The three suspects waited outside a banquet hall for 40 minutes, then exited a white Nissan Pathfinder and fired on the crowd as they started exiting, in what police believe was a targeted act. "We will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice," the mayor said Monday, per NBC News. The banquet hall had been rented out for a local rapper's release party, NBC Miami reports. The SUV involved had been reported stolen May 15; after the shooting, police found it submerged in a nearby canal, ABC News reports.

The devastated father of one of the men who was killed interrupted a press conference about the shooting to mourn his son. "You killed a good kid," Clayton Dillard Sr. said. He begged police to let him see his 26-year-old son's body, which remained under a tarp for 18 hours in 90-degree heat Sunday, but they said they could not contaminate an active crime scene, Local 10 reports. The younger Dillard leaves behind a 2-year-old son, WSVN reports. Three of the injured victims, who ranged in age from 17 to 32, were still in critical condition as of Monday night. Another person was killed in Miami Friday in a mass shooting; overall, more than 30 people were shot in the city over the holiday weekend, Local 10 reports. There were at least six shooting incidents between Thursday and Monday, the Miami Herald reports, with another fatality in one of the Monday shootings. (Read more Miami stories.)