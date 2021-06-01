WV's Vaccine Incentives Include Free Trucks, Guns

(Newser) – Ohio credited its $1 million lottery drawing as helping to deliver a big jump in its coronavirus vaccination rate. West Virginia is going several steps further, with a lottery drawing offering $1 million, full 4-year scholarships, custom pickup trucks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, and guns. The state will give away five custom hunting rifles and five custom shotguns, Forbes reports. Residents who have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will be able to register for the June 20 drawing, which will see the above given away. Weekly drawings that run through Aug. 4 will see more $1 million prizes doled out.

Some 41.2% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, but West Virginia's vaccine hesitancy rate is on the higher side, with one poll finding 28% of the population unwilling to be vaccinated. Among residents 50 and older, the state said, 75% are vaccinated, per WTRF. "We are going to make a few West Virginians millionaires by the time this is over," Gov. Jim Justice said, per WVNews. "We can do that, but we’ve got to get you vaccinated." In addition, West Virginia is giving $100 savings bonds or gift cards to anyone 16-35 who is fully vaccinated. Residents can register at governor.wv.gov. (Ohio's first $1 million winner is just 22.)