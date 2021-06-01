Firefighter Shoots 2 Colleagues at LA County Fire Station

(Newser) – "As a fire chief I never thought when our firefighters face danger that they would face that danger at one of our community fire stations," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters Tuesday afternoon. Osby said an off-duty firefighter killed a colleague and wounded another Tuesday morning at a fire station in Agua Dulce, around 45 miles north of Los Angeles, NBC reports. The man then fled to his home in Acton, around 10 miles away, and set it on fire before apparently shooting himself, sources tell ABC7. A body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found in the home's yard, reports CBS Los Angeles.

The home burned to the ground Tuesday afternoon and firefighters made a water drop to prevent it spreading to nearby brush. Authorities say the gunman was a firefighter specialist and engineer. Sources tell ABC7 that he was involved in an ongoing workplace dispute with the man who was killed. "He was not scheduled to work today. He came back and confronted the on-duty personnel,” Osby said, per the AP. The chief said the man fatally shot at Fire Station 81 was a 44-year-old fire specialist. Osby said the man was "truly dedicated, one of our better firefighters and a true loss to our department.” The injured man, a 54-year-old fire captain, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. (Read more California stories.)