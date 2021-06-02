'Workplace Beef' Blamed for Fire Station Shooting

(Newser) – Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darly Osby has worked at Fire Station 81, one of 172 small stations in the county, and he describes it as a "small, hometown-type fire station" where people generally have an excellent working relationship. But Osby says something clearly went very wrong Tuesday, when an off-duty firefighter shot two colleagues, killing one, before taking his own life. Sources tell the Los Angeles Times that there was an ongoing dispute between the gunman and slain firefighter Tory Carlon, 44. The sources say Carlon and the shooter had argued in the past over multiple issues, including how the Agua Dulce station 45 miles north of Los Angeles was maintained. Authorities say Carlon and the gunman worked different 24-hour shifts at the station.

Police say after the Tuesday morning shooting, the gunman fled to his home 10 miles away and set it on fire before apparently shooting himself. Records show that the burned home belongs to Jonathan Tatone, a county firefighter since at least 2012. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said Wednesday that interviews suggest a "workplace beef" was involved, the AP reports. He said it's not clear whether a 54-year-old fire captain critically injured in the shooting was targeted by the gunman or shot as he tried to intervene. Carlon, a 20-year veteran of the department and the father of three daughters, was honored with a vigil and a procession of fire and police vehicles Tuesday evening, CBS2 reports. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for his family. (Read more Los Angeles County stories.)