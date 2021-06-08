Supporters Rally to Small Bakery's Cause After Backlash

(Newser) – For two days in a row, a cookie shop in East Texas had no cookies to sell. In fact, Confections in Lufkin—a bakery specializing in cookies, cupcakes, and sandwiches—had zero inventory at all, per CBS News. For the owners, sisters Dawn Cooley and Miranda Dolder, it was a blessing. Only days earlier, the bakery had described a "hateful" response to a Facebook post about the rainbow heart cookies it would be selling in honor of Pride Month. "Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods," read Thursday's post. It said the bakery with a staff of three had "lost a significant amount of followers" and been told to cancel a completed order for five dozen cookies. "Hopefully tomorrow will be better," it added. It sure was.

On Friday, customers lined up half a block down the street to buy everything Confections had to offer, per Yahoo. Meanwhile, orders came in from across the country, including from Mark Cuban's brother, Brian. "When things slow down a bit, let us know if shipping is possible," he told the bakery, per KYTX. Otherwise, "you can donate my cookies to a local LGBTQ org or children's charity." Confections—which later noted it did not offer shipping—had sold out of all inventory by the end of the day. The same thing happened on Saturday. Even with nothing to buy, visitors were handing over money, which was ultimately donated to a local animal rescue, per CBS. The bakery also gained thousands of new followers on Facebook. "These past few days I have seen so much good, so much positivity," Cooley tells Yahoo. "The good people far outweigh the bad." (Read more uplifting news stories.)