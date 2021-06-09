(Newser) – Three girls are dead and another is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run along a California highway. The pedestrians—two of whom were in wheelchairs, pushed by the other two—were out for a walk when they were struck in the north lane of Camp Rock Road, a remote desert highway in western San Bernardino County, after 10pm Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times. California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas tells the outlet there are no sidewalks in the area and "hardly any shoulders at all." A white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the same direction as the girls when it apparently drifted and struck them from behind, per the Victorville Daily Press. Witnesses said the driver and a passenger used a flashlight to see who'd been hit before fleeing the scene on foot, per KNBC.

story continues below

"You got out of your vehicle, looked at those dead and dying girls on the ground, and you ran," Sherrie Orndorff, mother of the injured girl in critical condition, says of the people in the truck, per the Daily Press. Natalie Cole, 14, who used a wheelchair because of a disability, has had a leg amputated, while "all her other limbs are shattered and her liver is bleeding, her kidneys are struggling," her mother adds. Lucerne Valley residents Willow Sanchez, 11; Daytona Bronas, 12; and Sandra Mizer, 13, died at the scene. Orndorff, who is also Willow's sister, says the girls had been having a sleepover at her house when they went for a walk. A member of the Lucerne Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees notes the two wheelchairs would've been almost impossible to move in desert sand, per the Daily Press. (Read more hit and run stories.)