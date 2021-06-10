Judge Orders Lori Vallow Committed

(Newser) – After Lori Vallow was found unfit to stand trial for one of the charges against her, a judge on Tuesday ordered her committed to a mental health facility, putting her trial for the murders of her two children on hold. She will receive treatment for no more than 90 days, NBC News reports. Prosecutors originally planned to contest the psychologist's finding that Vallow was not fit to stand trial, but, according to the order of commitment, they indicated on Friday that they will no longer challenge that conclusion or Vallow's treatment plan, KSL reports. The aim of the treatment is "to restore competency for trial," ABC News reports.

story continues below

Meanwhile Wednesday, Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, pleaded not guilty to the murders of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Vallow is also charged with their murders, but it was a separate concealment of evidence charge for which she was declared mentally unfit. Daybell is also charged with the murder of his previous wife, and Arizona police have recommended that Vallow be charged in the death of her previous husband. Daybell and Vallow have made headlines for their apocalyptic, doomsday beliefs. (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)