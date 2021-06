Balenciaga, Crocs Team Up to Make Uncomfortable Shoes

(Newser) –

Crocs are having a moment. They were hot sellers during the pandemic lockdowns, which makes sense. They put out a KFC-branded pair that looks—and smells!—like fried chicken, which really doesn’t make much sense. They’ve turned up on the famous feet of Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber. They’re foam shoes most charitably described as comfortable. And now there’s a pair that probably isn’t even that. Because fashion house (and noted trolls ) Balenciaga went and stuck a stiletto heel on them, NPR reports. A common reaction among the shoe-buying public was “why?” Another one was “WE DON’T WANT THIS,” according to at least one tweet