Dog Escapes Crash, Tries His Dream Job

(Newser) – Where do you find a missing collie? On a farm, herding sheep, of course. KHQ reports on the amazing story of Tilly, a 2-year-old dog who was ejected from the family car after an accident on Saturday in Rathdrum, Idaho. Tilly was uninjured but apparently a little freaked out from the accident, and he bolted from the scene. The family searched for hours with no luck, and their Facebook post led to a slew of volunteers combing the countryside as well. State police even put out a release asking people to keep their eyes peeled.

But the break didn't come until Tuesday, when members of the Potter family—owners of a farm more than a mile from the accident scene—realized that the dog they kept seeing around wasn't their own dog after all. As it happens, they had seen the Facebook post and knew they'd found Tilly. "I think that dog was trying to herd,” Travis Potter tells the Spokesman-Review, referring to Tilly's moves with the family's herd of sheep. Tilly is now home safe and sound, and owner Linda Oswald believes the herding theory. “He’ll herd anything,” she says. “When I go to the dog park, he tries to herd the people into one group.” (Read more missing dog stories.)