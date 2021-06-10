Inflation Is Rising, and the Stakes Are High

(Newser) – A new government report confirms what many Americans probably already noticed: Prices are rising for all kinds of things. The Labor Department said Thursday that inflation rose 5% in May when compared to the previous year, which is higher than expected and the biggest spike since the summer of 2008—just before the US plunged into the Great Recession, reports CNBC. The big question is whether it's a pandemic-related blip, and the economic stakes are high if not. Coverage:

Big factor: What economists call the "base effect" is at play here, notes the Wall Street Journal. Last year, prices were depressed more than usual because of pandemic shutdowns, and this year's figure looks big in comparison.

