New Federal Judge Is a First for US

(Newser) – The Senate's confirmation of one of President Biden's court nominations made some history on Thursday. By a vote of 81-16, senators made Zahid Quaraishi the first Muslim to hold a US federal judgeship, reports CNN. "This is an extraordinary moment, and I'm glad this is a bipartisan moment," said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker before the vote, per Axios. Quaraishi, a former military prosecutor and the son of Pakistani immigrants, will serve as a US district judge in Booker's home state. He previously served as a US magistrate judge in New Jersey. He also served in the US Army Judge Advocate General's Corps and deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2006.

Another judicial name to watch: Ketanji Brown Jackson. The US district court judge cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday, making her confirmation for a seat on the powerful US Court of Appeals in DC all but guaranteed, reports USA Today. The confirmation vote could take place next week. CBS News calls Jackson a frontrunner for a Supreme Court vacancy should one occur. (Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, is facing pressure from liberals to resign.)