'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak Halts Slip 'N Slide Show

(Newser)
–
Here are two ideas you'd want to be as far apart as possible: Slip 'N Slide and explosive diarrhea. And in the interest of keeping one away from the other, NBC shut down production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide
, a summer game show featuring a water park full of giant versions of the backyard classic slide, set to premiere Aug. 8 after the Olympics. The Wrap
broke the story that there had been an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" on the set. Test of the water in the park showed nothing untoward, but further tests showed giardia in the surrounding area, People
reports.
Giardia
is no joke. If you swallow something, say water, contaminated by the tiny parasite, you'll experience intense intestinal distress. It's not clear whether the show will be delayed, Fox News
reports, as NBC scrambles to figure out how to complete production. Both hosts, Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, are reportedly fine. "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority,” NBC said in a statement.
(Read more weird news
stories.)