'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak Halts Slip 'N Slide Show

Here are two ideas you'd want to be as far apart as possible: Slip 'N Slide and explosive diarrhea. And in the interest of keeping one away from the other, NBC shut down production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide, a summer game show featuring a water park full of giant versions of the backyard classic slide, set to premiere Aug. 8 after the Olympics. The Wrap broke the story that there had been an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" on the set. Test of the water in the park showed nothing untoward, but further tests showed giardia in the surrounding area, People reports.