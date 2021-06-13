Eerie, Apocalyptic Note Found in Delta Cockpit

(Newser) – When the coronavirus first surged and lockdowns were expected to be brief, a Delta Airlines pilot left a note for the next person to take his seat. That cockpit note became a time capsule undisturbed for 435 days. When Chris Dennis first wrote it—and posted it on Facebook—he meant it to be a time capsule, too. But he thought it would be undisturbed for two weeks, not 62, People reports. “Very chilling to see so much of our fleet here in the desert. If you are here to pick it up then the light must be at the end of the tunnel,” he wrote. But his next line is the eeriest: "Amazing how fast it changed!”

story continues below

It was more than a year until First Officer Nick Perez came across the note on June 1, USA Today reports. The Airbus A321 had been stored in the California desert since its last flight from Minneapolis-Saint Paul March 23, 2020. "He had to have been thinking he was leaving his job," Perez said in a press release from Delta. But as infection rates wane in the US and lockdowns ease, planes are returning to the skies. “I’m in good spirits. I’m very optimistic,” Perez said. (Read more weird news stories.)