Netanyahu Officially Out as Israel Approves Government

Benjamin Netanyahu is leaving office after 12 straight years, 15 years total. Naftali Bennet’s coalition government survived—barely—a confidence vote Sunday, the New York Times
reports. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, was closely split, with a 60-59 majority favoring Bennett, who will be sworn in as prime minister Monday morning, per Axios
. Netanyahu dominated the political climate in Israel for a generation, despite enduring four inconclusive elections in two years and an ongoing corruption trial, Reuters
reports.
The new government, formed in March and confirmed Sunday, spans the political spectrum in Israel, including representation of its large Arab minority, and is united mainly around a single issue: no more Netanyahu. No sweeping changes in Palestinian relations are on the horizon. But the Raam party, part of the new government, is likely to push for spending in Arab communities, per the New York Times
. Meanwhile, Netanyahu, 71, is likely to remain a strong voice as an opposition leader.
