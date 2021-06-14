(Newser) – The seismic shift caused by the pandemic in regard to the American workforce is only now beginning to be fully understood, and a succinct new phrase might help sum things up: "the great resignation." Referring to the idea that lots of people have been, or will be, quitting their jobs, it appears to have been coined by Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M in an interview last month with Bloomberg Businessweek. Coverage:

"The great resignation is coming," Klotz said in the interview. He suggested that many workers who were fortunate enough to have kept their jobs amid the pandemic didn't dare give them up in such a time of uncertainty. Now, "there are pent-up resignations that didn't happen over the past year."

What's more, the pandemic caused people to reassess their work-life balance in unprecedented ways. "People have had a little more space to ask themselves, 'Is this really what I want to be doing?'" University of Michigan economist Betsey Stevenson tells Axios. More now want fewer, or at least more flexible hours, or are considering career switches altogether.

