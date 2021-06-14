(Newser) – Restaurants and bars are slowly returning to some sense of normalcy, consumers are once more booking vacations, and "the idle rich" are scooping up one luxury car brand in particular, apparently eager to escape the mansions they've been cooped up in for much of the last 15 months, per Jalopnik. Lamborghini, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, has announced it's pretty much sold out for 2021, with President Stephan Winkelmann noting the Italian brand has moved about 10 months' worth of its production capacity and is on track for "strong growth" this year, reports Bloomberg. That means that about 3,100 cars set to be built through the beginning of November already have buyers ready for delivery, per Road & Track.

"Despite a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, Lamborghini ended 2020 as its second-best year ever," Winkelmann told reporters in an interview from the Milano Monza Motor Show in Milan. Bloomberg calls this Lamborghini binge "revenge spending" after the pandemic's long lockdowns, noting that Lamborghini deliveries spiked nearly 25% during Q1 2021. The brand's Urus SUV has been the top seller of the year so far, followed by the Huracan and Aventador. Road & Track anticipates that Lamborghini will announce it's completely sold out by the time summer comes to a close. (Read more Lamborghini stories.)