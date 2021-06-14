(Newser) – Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a bold claim for any press secretary to make, and it's generating lots of attention. "I never lied," she told the Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit over the weekend. "As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world's hardest institutions, I never lied," she said, per the Washington Examiner. As you might guess, this has prompted lots of pushback from critics. McEnany has an "extensive record of almost constant lies," writes Marie Solis at Jezebel, pointing to the website's rundown of her first 30 days at the White House. Others are noting different fact-checks of McEnany's statements during her term, including her assertion that then-President Trump "never downplayed" the coronavirus. PoitiFact gave that a "Pants on Fire" rating.

Refinery29 also put out a list last year of suspect statements by McEnany, including her assertion that the Mueller report was a "complete and total exoneration" of Trump, even though the report itself stipulated it "does not exonerate him." The right-wing site Twitchy said it was predictable that McEnany's statement would "trigger a whole bunch of liberal hate," but it calls out one tweet in particular for going way too far as misogynistic. "Our motto was this: 'Offense only,'" McEnany said over the weekend. "Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies, if I can use that word, told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we must be on offense." Of the reaction to her weekend statement, she tweeted, "Haters will hate!" (Read more Kayleigh McEnany stories.)