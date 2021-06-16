Florida GOP Candidate Says Rival Wants to Kill Her

(Newser) – Anna Paulina Luna want to unseat Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in next year's election—but she's worried that potential rivals for the Republican nomination will kill her first. Luna, who lost to Crist in Florida's 13th District last year, has obtained a stalking injunction against William Braddock, who plans to enter the race this week, the Tampa Bay Times reports. In her petition, she says she was made aware of a a plan "to murder me made by William Braddock in an effort to prevent me from winning the election." She claims Braddock is working with two other people she describes as "political rivals," including Amanda Makki, her opponent in the district's 2020 GOP primary, to "take her out."

The injunction bans Braddock from a conservative-friendly coffee shop and any event where Luna is speaking. A spokesperson for Luna tells the Hill that there are multiple ongoing law enforcement investigations based on Braddock's "own threats and actions, and we are confident the facts will be public at the appropriate time." There will be a hearing on extending the injunction on June 22 and Braddock tells the Times that he's not planning on preparing for it because he hasn't done anything wrong. "This woman is off her rocker and she does not need to be representing anyone," says Braddock, who accuses Luna of filing a false police report. Luna won the 2020 nomination with the help of a nomination from Rep. Matt Gaetz, Raw Story notes. (Read more Florida stories.)