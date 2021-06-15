Cops: Gunman Dead After Killing 2 at Fire Hydrant Plant

(Newser) – A worker wielding a handgun fatally shot two people and wounded two others at an Alabama fire hydrant factory early Tuesday before killing himself, police said. The shooting—which happened about 2:30am at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville—adds to a slew of homicides around the country. Several hours later, gunfire in Chicago claimed four victims. In the Alabama case, a manhunt ended when the shooter's body was found inside a Jeep in Guntersville, about 15 miles away from the factory, shortly after daybreak, the AP reports. Multiple weapons were found inside the vehicle, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said at a news conference. Smith said the suspect appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What prompted him to kill and maim his coworkers wasn't immediately clear, the chief said. He called the shooting “completely unprovoked," The chief identified the dead men as Michael Dobbins and David Horton, and the shooter as Andreas Horton, 34. He said that as far as he knew, the Hortons were not related. In the Chicago shooting, an argument in a house on the city's South Side erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, leaving four people dead and four more injured, police said. No one has been arrested and police provided few details about the shooting, the AP reports. The names and ages of the dead and injured people were not released, but none of the victims appeared to be juveniles.