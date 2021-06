(Newser) – Since 2013, Mark Zuckerberg has been a staple on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the top 100 CEOs. No more. Bloomberg reports he was booted from the 2021 list due to a sinking approval rating among employees. Some 700 of Facebook's 60,000 employees were surveyed—they simply chose approve, disapprove, or no opinion—between May 2020 and May 2021, and while the 89% approval rating Zuckerberg ended up with is still higher than the site's overall 73% CEO average, it wasn't enough to keep him on the list. When the list debuted in 2013, Zuckerberg took the top spot with a 99% rating. Adweek reports he was No. 10 in 2014, No. 4 in 2015 and 2016, No. 10 in 2017, No. 16 in 2018, and No. 55 in 2019. There was no 2020 list due to the pandemic. Apple CEO Tim Cook (No. 32 this year) is now the only CEO to make all eight lists. The 2021 top 10:

story continues below

Boston Consulting Group, Rich Lesser, 99% Adobe, Shantanu Narayen, 99% MD Anderson Cancer Center, Peter Pisters, 99% Southwest Airlines, Gary C. Kelly, 98% Visa, Alfred F. Kelly Jr., 97% Microsoft, Satya Nadella, 97% H-E-B, Charles C. Butt, 97% Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, 97% Red Hat, Paul Cormier, 97% Booz Allen Hamilton, Horacio D. Rozanski, 97%

(Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)