A Week After Road Rage Shooting, Suspects Found Out Boy Died

(Newser) – After Marcus Anthony Eriz allegedly shot at a car on a Southern California freeway the morning of May 21, he and his girlfriend Wynne Lee continued on to work that day and every work day for the next week—until a co-worker told Eriz that the couple's Volkswagen Golf SportWagen looked like a car police were seeking, the Press-Enterprise reports. According to a court filing from prosecutors cited by the Los Angeles Times, Eriz told police that he then found an article about 6-year-old Aiden Leos' death online and "'immediately' knew he was responsible." At that point, prosecutors say, the couple changed their routine, driving a different vehicle to work and hiding the SportWagen in the garage of a relative who was out of town, looking for new jobs, and, in Eriz's case, changing his appearance, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The court filing also lays out the timeline of the tragedy: Eriz, 24, and Lee, 23, were in the HOV lane of the 55 freeway in Orange County around 8am when they approached Joanna Cloonan's car; Lee allegedly moved into the left lane, then cut Cloonan off to get back into the HOV lane, flashing her a peace sign while doing so. A few miles later, Cloonan got out of the HOV lane to get on the 91 freeway, and flipped the SportWagen off as she passed it, the documents say. Eriz allegedly told investigators he was angry at the gesture, grabbed his loaded Glock 17 9-millimeter pistol, opened the passenger window, and shot at Cloonan's car. Cloonan heard the bang and her son cried out, "Ow." She pulled over to find he had been shot in the back through the rear of the car. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 8:39am. The documents, which make the case that Eriz should not be granted bail, also reveal that over the next week, he allegedly threatened another driver with the same gun. (Read more road rage stories.)