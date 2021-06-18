One Dead, 12 Hurt After Shooting Spree in Arizona

(Newser) – One person was shot dead and a dozen others injured after a man allegedly went on a drive-by shooting spree over the course of an hour and a half in Arizona's Phoenix metro area Thursday morning. Police say there were "eight incidents," CNN reports. Of the 12 people hurt, three were shot and the others were injured by shrapnel and debris. All are expected to survive, reports the Arizona Republic, which has a list of all the West Valley incident locations. The suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody after a firefighter spotted his vehicle, which police were searching for, AZFamily.com reports. Details, including a motive, are not yet clear, but ABC News reports that police don't think road rage was involved. All the victims were adults, and there are no other suspects. (Read more Phoenix stories.)