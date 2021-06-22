(Newser) – An Indiana woman, expected Wednesday to be the first of more than 400 people charged in the Capitol attack to be sentenced, has agreed to plead guilty to a single federal charge, saying movies and books have showed her what life is like for nonwhite people. In a letter to the judge, Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Bloomfield apologized for entering the Capitol building and failing to remove herself from a violent crowd. Had she done so, violent participants "may have lost the nerve to do what they did," wrote the 49-year-old grandmother, per the Indianapolis Star. "For that I am sorry and take responsibility." Attached to her letter were movie and book reports for Schindler's List, which tells of a factory owner's efforts to save 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, and Just Mercy, which explores Bryan Stevenson's career fighting against racial injustice in the legal system.

Morgan-Lloyd said she'd "lived a sheltered life," per HuffPost. But "I've learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve. People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street." On Facebook, she'd described Jan. 6 as the "best day ever," adding she was among "the first 50 people" inside the Capitol, per WUSA. But she now says she's "ashamed" at how the events of the day unfolded. Initially charged with four counts, she'll plead guilty to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years probation, a $500 fine, and 40 hours of community service, per WUSA. Acting US Attorney Channing Phillips has agreed to the deal, acknowledging her remorse, lack of criminal history, and cooperation. Authorities note she didn't engage in violence or damage property. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)