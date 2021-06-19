AstraZeneca Recipients Can't See Springsteen on Broadway

(Newser) – Bruce Springsteen will be the man at the helm of Broadway's return, with "Springsteen on Broadway" reopening next Saturday in front of a fully vaccinated audience—with no AstraZeneca recipients among them. The Guardian reports that attendees will have to prove they have received an FDA-authorized vaccine, meaning Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson. Those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine are out of luck. The owners of the St. James theater indicated they set the rule "at the direction of New York state."

story continues below

The New York Times reports the news wasn't well received in Canada, where 1.7 million residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, though the paper points out it could be a moot point in the near-term, as COVID-related travel restrictions imposed at the border are likely to be extended on Monday. Still, the Toronto Star titled its report on the news "Burn in the USA," reports Deadline. The sole exception is for kids under 16, who will need to present a negative COVID test and be accompanied by a compliant adult. The show runs through Sept. 4. (Read more AstraZeneca stories.)