Lori Vallow Charged in Another Death

(Newser) – Lori Vallow, the so-called "doomsday mom" charged in the murders of her two children, is now also charged in the death of a former husband. Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, fatally shot Charles Vallow in 2019 soon after the man filed for divorce from his sister. (Cox died later that year of blood clots and heart failure.) Lori Vallow is now charged with conspiring with Cox to murder her fourth husband, NBC News reports. Her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is charged alongside Vallow in the deaths of JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. He has also been charged with murdering his former wife, Tammy Daybell, in 2019, and Vallow is also charged with conspiracy in that case.

The grand jury indictment against Vallow in her fourth husband's death was just recently unsealed, BuzzFeed reports. It alleges that Vallow and Cox agreed that "at least one of them or another would engage in conduct consisting the offense of First Degree Murder." Cox told police he'd shot Charles Vallow in self-defense after the man hit him with a baseball bat during a fight with Lori Vallow, AZCentral reports. Cox was ultimately found dead in December 2019, the month after JJ and Tylee were reported missing. Vallow's third husband (Tylee's father, Joseph Anthony Ryan) also died, in 2018, but Phoenix Police reopened the case after JJ and Tylee were found dead, and earlier this year concluded he did indeed die of natural causes, KTVB reports. (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)