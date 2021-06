(Newser) – It took a few days, but French police have managed to arrest the spectator who they believe caused one of the worst crashes ever at the Tour de France. The BBC reports the French woman is in custody in Landerneau. With 28 miles to go in the first stage of the race on Saturday, a woman stepped into the road with her back to the oncoming riders holding a sign reading "granny and granddad" in German. AFP reports the 30-year-old turned herself in to police. Cycling News reports she's accused of involuntarily causing injury and could face a fine of about $1,800.

But more may loom for the suspect. Tour de France Deputy Director Pierre-Yves Thouault had earlier said, "We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this do not spoil the show for everyone." As for the impact of the incident on the race, eight riders were said to be treated for injuries and then returned. A ninth rider, Marc Soler, finished the first stage but exited the tour after it was confirmed that he suffered fractures in both arms. (German cyclist Tony Martin crashed into her sign and had this to say.)