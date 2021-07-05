How Weisselberg's Perks Added Up

(Newser) – Many employers provide gym memberships or cellphones, or maybe even the use of a company car, as perks for its staff members. Some of the freebies are taxable, some aren't, CNBC reports. But the tax fraud case brought against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, lists benefits that go well beyond cellphones—and right down to carpet installation, for example. The untaxed perks detailed in the case that illegally went to Weisselberg added up to $1.76 million, dwarfing his annual salary of $940,000. Here's what prosecutors say Weisselberg and his family collected in those perks:



$1.17 million from 2005 through 2017 for a Manhattan apartment lease and related costs, per Bloomberg.

$196,245 for leases on Mercedes-Benz cars from 2005 to 2017 for Weisselberg and his wife.

