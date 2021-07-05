Son Found Dismembered, and Elderly Parents Confess

(Newser) – When body parts found in a trash bin outside a Tehran apartment building turned out to be the remains of one of the residents, police knocked on the door of the man’s elderly parents. Those parents immediately—and remorselessly—confessed to killing their son. Akbar Khorramdin and his wife, Iran Mousavi, said that their son Babak Khorramdin was morally corrupt and that they did not regret killing him, the New York Times reports. They also confessed to killing their daughter and son-in-law in the same manner and for the same reason. Babak, a director and film teacher, had been best known for making a semi-autobiographical movie about a Turkish immigrant to London who returns home to his aging mother, Iran Wire reports.

Khorramdin, 81, told courts in Iran that his son had been difficult to raise as a child and difficult to live with. Babak had students come over for lessons in his room, and the couple assumed their son was sleeping with them, and didn't approve. They said they had asked him to move out but he refused. Mousavi, 74, made a dinner for Babak laced with poison, and when he passed out, they suffocated, stabbed, and then dismembered him, they told police. They said they had killed their son-in-law because he was abusive and their daughter because she used drugs. They showed no regret in their confessions, with Khorramdin saying, "They were corrupted and I thank God," WION reports. They could face the death penalty in the slaying of the son-in-law, but under Iranian law, fathers and grandfathers are exempt from the death penalty in killings of their own children, per the Times. (Read more weird crimes stories.)