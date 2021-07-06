 
X

First-Time Homebuyers May Want to Check Here First

Chesapeake, Va., holds promise, as do several other Virginia cities
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 6, 2021 11:12 AM CDT

(Newser) – With the pandemic showing signs of waning, plans that were put on hold are starting to gain new life. If you've been mulling buying your first home, some US cities may hold more promise than others. WalletHub looked at 300 cities of varying sizes across America, examining nearly two dozen metrics in three main categories: affordability, including what a city's cost of living is; real estate market, which covers such factors as the rate at which millennials are scooping up residences; and quality of life, which looks at everything from a city's weather and schools to its job market and crime rate. Chesapeake, Va., takes the No. 1 spot, and three other cities from Virginia break the top 10. Meanwhile, in the bottom 10, nine of the cities lie in one state. Check out which cities make up each end of the spectrum:

story continues below

Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers

  1. Chesapeake, Va.
  2. Gilbert, Ariz.
  3. Lincoln, Neb. (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
  4. Cape Coral, Fla.
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Hampton, Va.
  7. Peoria, Ariz.
  8. Virginia Beach, Va.
  9. Norfolk, Va.
  10. Surprise, Ariz.
Worst Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
  1. Boston
  2. Burbank, Calif.
  3. Glendale, Calif.
  4. Santa Barbara, Calif.
  5. San Mateo, Calif.
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Santa Monica, Calif.
  8. San Francisco
  9. Oakland, Calif.
  10. Berkeley, Calif.

See the rest of WalletHub's list here. (Don't miss the best cities in America for families.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X