This Is the Best City in America for Families

(Newser) – Figuring out the best place to raise a family can seem like an overwhelming task, but WalletHub's latest analysis may shed some light. The site shook out stats for 182 of the most populated cities in the nation, examining four dozen metrics across five main categories: family fun (think ice rinks, playgrounds, weather, etc.); health and safety; education and child care; affordability; and socioeconomics (unemployment rate, the wealth gap). Overland Park in Kansas nabbed the No. 1 spot, while Detroit could be a little more family-friendly. Here, the other cities in the top and bottom 10:



Best Cities

Overland Park, Kan. (No. 1 in "Affordability" category) Fremont, Calif. (No. 1 in "Socioeconomics" category) Irvine, Calif. (No. 1 in "Health and Safety" category) Plano, Texas Columbia, Md. South Burlington, Vt. (No. 1 in "Education and Child Care" category) Seattle Scottsdale, Ariz. Gilbert, Ariz. Madison, Wis.

Worst Cities