Lifeguard, 17, Stabbed After Warning Group of Drinkers

(Newser) – A teenage lifeguard in Massachusetts who asked a group of people to stop smoking and drinking was beaten with a stick and stabbed, police say. The 17-year-old lifeguard at Bell Pond in Worcester had told the group of males they would have to leave if they didn't stop, Fox reports. Police say most of the group left quietly, but one person who was "verbally aggressive and threatening" returned with several others and attacked the teen. Alleged ringleader Celestine Bigirimana, 22, was later arrested and charged with offenses including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, NBC Boston reports.

Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were also arrested. Police say the lifeguard was hospitalized with injuries including a stab wound in his lower back, the Telegram & Gazette reports. Robert Antonelli Jr., assistant commissioner of the Worcester Parks & Recreation Department, says the lifeguard was new to the job and only received his certification four or five weeks ago. "As a city, as a community, what happened here was uncalled for," Antonelli says. He says city officials are now talking to the police department about whether lifeguards should be responsible for enforcing rules on alcohol consumption. Police say they are stepping up patrols at city beaches and parks. (Read more lifeguard stories.)